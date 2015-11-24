AAA predicts more Thanksgiving travelers

More Americans will travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving than in any year since 2007, according to projections from AAA.

In all, they predict, about 46.9 million Americans will travel that distance, with 42 million of them driving, about 3.6 million flying and about 1.4 million traveling by bus or train.

AAA cites lower gas prices and better consumer finances for the increase in travel.

