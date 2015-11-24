Northeast Community Fund distributing Thanksgiving boxes

DECATUR - Northeast Community Fund officials say they are distributing boxes of food to families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24.

The distribution will last from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at 825 North Water Street. Officials also say U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will be in attendance to help volunteers distribute boxes of food.

In addition to food, the Northeast Community Fund also provides families in need with clothing, furniture, and other items. For more information, visit http://northeastcommunityfund.org/.