Meridian School Board President receives ISBE award

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Board of Education has announced the recipient of the Thomas Lay Burroughs Award during an education conference in Chicago on November 22.

ISBE officials say the award was presented to Meridian CUSD 223 School Board President John Smith. The award was created in 1991 to honor school board presidents who display extraordinary leadership at the local level.

Smith has served on the Meridian School Board for five years, and has been its president for three. For more information about the ISBE, visit http://www.isbe.net/default.htm