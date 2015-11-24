1 injured in Champaign house fire

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire on the city's north side early Tuesday morning.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Winding Lane at about 2:13 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, crews say they saw smoke coming from the front door, and immediately began rescue operations. After ensuring the home was evacuated, firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Officials also say one civilian was injured during this incident, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Total damage to the home and its contents is estimate to be about $25,000. The investigation into this fire is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.