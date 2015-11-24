Decatur police investigate robbery

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a robbery that happened during the early morning hours of November 20.

Decatur police say at about 2:04 a.m., they received a report of a robbery at the Circle K location in the 1000 block of West Eldorado Street. Police say a male entered the building, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male, standing 5'10" tall, weighing 180 pounds, and was carrying a dark-colored handgun. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.