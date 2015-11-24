Monticello Council Chooses a New Mayor

Monticello-- There's a new mayor of Monticello. The council appointed Ward 1 Alderman Larry Stoner.

As previously reported on WAND News, Monticello Mayor Chris Corrie resigned suddenly, because of his ongoing struggles with Lyme Disease.

Stoner has been Ward 1 Alderman in Monticello since 2013. He also served two terms from 1995-2003. He served as interim mayor briefly after the death of Mayor Ron Ivall in 2003.

The council now has an open seat. Stoner said he would take applications for interested parties in Ward 1 through December 4th.