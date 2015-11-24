Champaign County authorities investigating criminal damage to property

MAHOMET - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in its investigation into several recent reports of criminal damage to property.

Deputies say they received several reports of criminal damage to property, including three separate arsons, at Meadow View Apartments in Mahomet between November 20 and November 24. Authorities say these incidents involved damage to vehicles as well as damage to interior common areas inside apartment buildings.

Police believe the incidents most likely occurred during the overnight hours. If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.