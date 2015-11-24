Grow Decatur announces it will provide Community Update

DECATUR – Grow Decatur officials say they will hosting two sessions on Tuesday, December 1, to give the community an update on their progress.

The Grow Decatur initiative is a grassroots effort of Decatur citizens seek to “transform Decatur, Illinois into a robust community.” Past events held by Grow Decatur include: a development workshop geared toward reaching out to the African-American community and other community workshops to improve numerous areas of city development.

These next two sessions will be open to the community. The update is intended to summarize Grow Decatur’s progress over the past two years.

Members will be presenting findings from their previous community workshops held over summer 2015, as well as reviewing priorities of imperatives from those workshops. The public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions during each session.

The first session will take place from 11:30 AM – 1 PM at the Decatur Public Library in the J. Elizabeth Madden Auditorium, located at 130 North Franklin Street.

A second session will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 PM in Hope Academy, located at 955 North Illinois Street.

Both sessions take place on December 1. Grow Decatur officials ask those who wish to attend to RSVP, so they can plan accordingly. Interested community members can RSVP for the event by visiting the link here.