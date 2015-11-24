Webelos Scouts can earn “Into the Woods” Pin on Dec. 10

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District is giving Webelos Scouts the opportunity to earn their “Into the Woods” pin at workshop that will take place on Thursday, December 10 from 6 – 8 PM.

Scouts can attend the workshop at the Rock Springs Nature Center, located on the southwestern edge of Decatur.

The workshop will focus on bird flyaways, poisonous plants and exploring the nature center. Participating in this workshop will earn scouts the “Into the Woods” pin.

Webelos Scouts who want to attend should pre-register online by Wednesday, December 9 at the website here. There is a $9 fee for each scout. Event officials say scouts should be prepared to go outside.

Rock Springs can be reached from Decatur by going south on Route 48 and turning west onto Rock Springs Road or by going south on Wyckles Road and turning east onto Rock Springs Road.