Hundreds Of Boxes Of Food Distributed

Decatur – They paraded through the Northeast Community Fund building in Decatur to get a box filled with food.

“Over the two days we’re going to do about 450, 460 boxes we’re going to be distributing,” Executive Director Jerry Pelz told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We’re seeing more and more people on a regular basis for food than we’ve ever seen.”

The unemployed come in and there are growing numbers of the working poor. People who have one or two jobs but still need food assistance.

“We are seeing more and more working families falling into the category of need,” Pelz stated.

The majority of the food boxes were courtesy of the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Project.