Sangamon Co. Organizations Seeking Pre-Civil War Farmhouses

SANGAMON COUNTY – A project is underway to find farmhouses in Sangamon County built before the Civil War.

The project is being headed by the County Historic Preservation Commission and the Sangamon County Farm Bureau. Commission Chair Chuck Pell says this search includes farmhouses built before 1860 and on currently operative farms.

Owners or others familiar with such buildings in the county can submit evidence of pre-1860 construction in order to be a part of the project. The Commission will verify the submitted evidence.

Once the evidence is verified, the owners will be presented certificates, with the owner of the oldest farmhouse in Sangamon County receiving a plaque. Officials say additionally the oldest farmhouse found in each township will also be cited.

Forms for submitting evidence of pre-1860 construction can be found at the Sangamon County Farm Bureau, located at 2631 Beechler Court in Springfield. Evidence must be submitted to either the Farm Bureau or the Sangamon County Historic Preservation Commission.

Evidence being mailed to the Commission goes to the Springfield & Sangamon County Planning Commission, Room 212, located at 200 South 9th Street in Springfield. It can also be emailed to farmbureau@sangamonfb.org or SteveK@co.sangamon.il.us.

All evidence is due by March 31, 2016.

Sangamon County Farm Bureau President Larry Beaty says it is important to recognize local farms that have survived and continue to operate into a new millennium.

“These historic farmhouses represents generations of hard work and dedication to the land and the community,” Beaty says.

Pell says the search also helps to expand an inventory of the county’s historic resources and make county residents more sensitive to the county’s historic legacy.

Further information about submitting evidence is available by calling 217-836-1551 or by emailing jake@springnet1.com.