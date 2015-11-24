U of I Drum Major Receives Bob Hope Band Scholarship

URBANA – A 21-year-old University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student from Fox Lake is the recipient of the 12th annual Bob Hope Band Scholarship Award.

Rose Craig, a U of I senior studying music education, is currently getting ready to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade with her fellow University of Illinois Marching Illini bandmates. The scholarship announcement was made by Macy’s Inc., producers of the 89th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York City on Tuesday, November 24.

The Bob Hope Band Scholarship Award is designed to honor one outstanding band member and their school band program participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It is presented by Macy’s and the Bob & Delores Hope Foundation each year. Each school participating in the parade is able to nominate one participating musician, auxiliary team member or drum major from their marching band program through a written essay.

Members of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Selection Committee then evaluate the essays and choose the recipient. The winner receives $5,000 for the scholarship to be put toward their education.

Craig won the scholarship with an essay that revealed her story of overcoming challenging circumstances that affected her family through her passion for music. Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation officials say Craig also recognized Bob Hope’s “natural humor, strong work ethic, musical and theatrical talent and his concern for others are timeless values.”

In addition to Craig receiving her scholarship money, the university’s band program will also receive $5,000.