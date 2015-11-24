Illinois Middle and Grade School Students competing in First Lego League

CHAMPAIGN – Fourteen Illinois middle school and elementary school students will compete in the 2015 First Lego League Trash Trek Qualifying Tournament at Parkland College on Saturday, December 5.

This year, teams from Bloomington, Decatur and the Champaign-Urbana areas will compete in the Champaign Urbana Illini Qualifier. The competition consists of student teams building robots, meeting challenges of design and performance and researching solutions on trash and recycle related issues.

Currently, more than 450 teams are registered in Illinois’ 2015 Trash Trek FLL season.

Tournament staff, judges and referees will all be volunteers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and various businesses from the Champaign-Urbana community.

The event is also being sponsored by Illini Robotics and the University of Illinois Research Park.

An opening ceremony will take place on December 5 at 9:45 AM. Robot competitions will take place throughout the day until 2 PM. Awards will be presented at 2:45 PM.

Further information about the First Lego League’s 2015 Trash Trek can be found here.