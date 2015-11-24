Medical Center hosting free seminar on Aging Spines

SPRINGFIELD – Memorial Medical Center will be hosting a free seminar on advanced diagnostics for the aging spine at 6 PM on Thursday, December 3.

The program will feature Dr. John O. Watson, an orthopedic physician with the Orthopedic Center of Illinois. Dr. Watson will be discussing options for evaluating common problems in the adult spine, including MRI, electrodiagnostics and interventional measures.

This seminar will last an hour and be held in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation (MCLI), located at 228 West Miller Street at the southeast corner of Rutledge and Miller streets. It will be in the 2A Curtis Theatre Classroom.

Free parking is available on the first and third levels of the parking garage south of the MCLI at Rutledge and Carpenter streets.

Those interesting in registering for the seminar can do so at the website here or by calling 217-788-3333.