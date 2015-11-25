2 injured in single vehicle crash on I-70

FAYETTE COUNTY - Illinois State Police say two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened near mile post 77 on I-70 in Fayette County at about 1:30 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, authorities say a 2008 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on I-70 when the driver fell asleep, left the roadway on the right side, and struck the end of a guardrail.

The driver, 70-year-old James Boyd, and passenger, 68-year-old Linda Boyd, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. ISP officials also say James Boyd was cited for Improper Lane Usage.