Decatur Rotary Club accepting grant applications

DECATUR - Officials from the Rotary Club of Decatur #180 say they will accept grant funding applications from not-for-profit organizations until November 30.

Officials say grants for up to $1,000 will be given to organizations that support programs that benefit the community's youth. All applications are required to include proof of 501 (c) (3), and a budget for the proposed program.

Completed applications may be emailed to RotaryClub180@hotmail.com. For more information, or to obtain an application, visit www.decaturrotary.org.