Decatur Park District hosting "Holiday Showcase" in December and January

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced that its Schaub Floral Display Center will host its Holiday Showcase beginning on December 1.

The showcase will last until January 3, and will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day, excluding December 25 and January 1. Visitors will be able to see various plants and trees, including a Christmas tree. This exhibit will be free and open to the public.

Additionally, Decatur Park District officials say a plant sale will be held on December 4 and 5, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the display center. Proceeds will benefit the park district's horticulture department.

The Schaub Floral Display Center is located at 3415 East Lost Bridge Road in Decatur. For more information, call (217) 421-7550.