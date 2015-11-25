RCC teaming up with IDOT to offer free highway construction job training

DECATUR - Richland Community College is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to offer a free training program for individuals interested in finding a job in the highway construction industry.

Officials say this training program will last a total of 450 hours, and will help participants learn basic construction, safety, and job readiness skills. In order to participate, you must be at least 18 years old, have a driver's license, a high school diploma or GED, and must attend an Orientation session on December 7 at either 9:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

For more information, or to sign up for orientation, call (217) 875-7211, ext. 321.