Law enforcement agencies increasing patrols during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

PESOTUM - Law enforcement agencies across the state are urging motorists to drive safe during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Illinois State Police officials say large volumes of traffic are expected on Illinois roadways between November 25 and November 29, and that the increase in traffic could mean an increase in the chance that you may be involved in a traffic crash. ISP Troopers, as well as officers and deputies from around Illinois, will increase patrols during these days in order to help keep the roadway safe.

Additionally, police will be on the lookout for any of the "Fatal Four" moving violations; speeding, not wearing seat belts, distracted driving, and DUI. Officers will also be available to assist motorists who experience mechanical trouble during the holiday.