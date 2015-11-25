Gov. Rauner acts on more than 200 clemency petitions

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner acted on 210 clemency petitions on Wednesday, granting ten.

According to a release from Governor Rauner's Office, all petitions acted upon are part of dockets dating back to April 2007, and that almost 1,200 clemency petitions remain from previous administrations. Officials say this is the fifth set of clemency petitions that Governor Rauner has reviewed during his tenure.

Two hundred petitions were denied by Governor Rauner. Officials also say all 10 individuals granted clemency have undergone a recent criminal background check through the ISP's Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

For more information on the granted clemency cases, email Ken.Tupy@illinois.gov.