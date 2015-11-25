Edgar Co. Authorities Raid Meth Lab, Two In Custody

EDGAR COUNTY – The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department reports two individuals have been taken into custody in connection to the discovery of an active meth lab in Paris, Illinois.

Deputies were called to 411 North Main Street at approximately 7 PM on Tuesday, November 24 to investigate information they received about the apartment containing a possible meth lab and meth. Authorities found an active “one pot” meth lab, also known as a “shake and bake lab” in the apartment upon arrival.

Edgar County deputies took Samantha Wilson into custody after this discovery.

The Illinois State Police Meth Response Team was notified to disassemble the lab. Authorities also evacuated the apartment building due to the lab being considered very volatile. The Paris Fire Department was also called to ventilate the toxic fumes from the building.

Fire Department personnel removed the lab from the building, along with the manufacturing materials, and placed them in the yard for the Illinois State Police Meth Response Team to dismantle.

The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and Paris Police Department later went to 326 Sutherland Street at 11 PM on Tuesday, where they took Douglas Lewis into custody in connection to the lab.

Sheriff Jeff Wood say Lewis’s van was found behind the Dollar General Store and contained meth manufacturing materials. They also found five “one pot” inactive meth labs in the tree line to the east of Dollar General. These labs were linked to the two people in custody.

The Illinois State Police Meth Response Team was notified and responded to the van and the labs in the tree line for clean-up.

These reports are being forward to the State’s Attorney’s Office for charges. This investigation is currently ongoing by Edgar County authorities. We will provide more details as they become available.