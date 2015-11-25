Unclaimed Property In the State Will Be Auctioned

ILLINOIS – There are thousands of unclaimed items and hidden treasures in the state that go unclaimed by residents, and soon you can get those items at auction from the State Treasurer's office.

Starting Monday there's a 5-day online auction. You can get a preview of the 8,000 items for sale now.

The unclaimed items come from forgotten safe deposit boxes and lost bank accounts.

The items to be auctioned have been in the state's possession for at least 10-years, worth an estimated 70-thousand dollars.

You can find a list of the items available here.