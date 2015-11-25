Support Group Now Available For Perinatal Loss

CHAMPAIGN / VERMILION COUNTY – Individuals experiencing perinatal loss are invited to join a support group offered by two area medical centers.

Presence Covenant Medical Center and Presence United Samaritans Medical Center will be offering a Share Support group for those experiencing the loss of an infant during pregnancy, as well as babies who die at or following birth.

Each session will include brief presentations, but a majority of the time will be dedicated to letting parents discuss their experiences of grief, including their coping strategies.

The group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 5 – 6 PM, alternating each month between Presence Covenant in Urbana and Presence United in Danville. Presence Covenant Medical Center is located at 1400 West Park Avenue, while Presence United Samaritans Medical Center is located at 812 North Logan.

These sessions are free of charge. Those interested can call Dorey Riegel at 217-337-4712 for the Urbana sessions or Andrew Martin at 217-443-5265 for the Danville sessions.