Unemployment Drops in Most Illinois Cities

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment numbers for October released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security show a drop in most metro areas. 

Bloomington had the lowest rate at 4.8%. Danville had the highest at 6.9%. Decatur's rate stands at 6.8%. Springfield’s is at 5.1%. Champaign-Urbana’s sits at 5.1%.  The State rate fell to 5.3%.

Illinois added 41,000 jobs from October 2014 to October 2015. 

Here are the October numbers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Metropolitan Area                           October 2015 October 2014 Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington                                         4.8%         5.0%                 -0.2

Carbondale-Marion                                   6.1%         6.1%                  0.0

Champaign-Urbana                                    5.1%         5.3%                 -0.2

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights                5.0%         6.1%                 -1.1

Danville                                            6.9%         7.3%                 -0.4

Davenport, Iowa-Moline-Rock Island, Illinois        5.6%         5.8%                 -0.2

Decatur                                             6.8%         7.2%                 -0.4

Elgin                                               5.4%         5.7%                 -0.3

Kankakee                                            6.4%         6.7%                 -0.3

Lake, Illinois-Kenosha, Wisconsin                   5.0%         5.4%                 -0.4

Peoria                                              6.6%         6.2%                  0.4

Rockford                                            6.8%         7.0%                 -0.2

Springfield                                         5.1%         5.4%                 -0.

