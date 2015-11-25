Unemployment Drops in Most Illinois Cities

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment numbers for October released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security show a drop in most metro areas.

Bloomington had the lowest rate at 4.8%. Danville had the highest at 6.9%. Decatur's rate stands at 6.8%. Springfield’s is at 5.1%. Champaign-Urbana’s sits at 5.1%. The State rate fell to 5.3%.

Illinois added 41,000 jobs from October 2014 to October 2015.

Here are the October numbers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Metropolitan Area October 2015 October 2014 Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington 4.8% 5.0% -0.2

Carbondale-Marion 6.1% 6.1% 0.0

Champaign-Urbana 5.1% 5.3% -0.2

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.0% 6.1% -1.1

Danville 6.9% 7.3% -0.4

Davenport, Iowa-Moline-Rock Island, Illinois 5.6% 5.8% -0.2

Decatur 6.8% 7.2% -0.4

Elgin 5.4% 5.7% -0.3

Kankakee 6.4% 6.7% -0.3

Lake, Illinois-Kenosha, Wisconsin 5.0% 5.4% -0.4

Peoria 6.6% 6.2% 0.4

Rockford 6.8% 7.0% -0.2

Springfield 5.1% 5.4% -0.