Lincoln Presidential Library Offering Alternative To Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering an array of activities to give families an alternative to the stress of Black Friday.

Several of these activities will be free, beginning at 10 AM on Friday, November 26. These activities include a magic show, holiday movies, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus, who event officials say will be arriving in a fire truck. There will also be a display of holiday quilts and demonstrations of quilting techniques.

The event will take place in the library, located at 112 North Sixth Street in Springfield.

Visitors who get a stamp at any four of the “Fun, Frosty Friday” activities will be able to take their family to the Lincoln Presidential Museum for the reduced price of $10.

The library will also be collecting items for the Sojourn Shelter, which helps victims of domestic violence, during the event. Officials recommend bringing items such as slippers and pajamas, hats and gloves, children’s books and games and non-perishable food.

The alternative Black Friday event will wrap up at 1 PM, but families can still go across the street to the museum for a reduced price. Those who do not attend the event can get a $15 reduced entrance coupon for their entire family from the museum’s Facebook page.