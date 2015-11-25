State Police Attempt To Reduce Traffic Deaths

Champaign – Cutting down on traffic fatalities this Thanksgiving weekend is the goal of the Illinois State Police.

“In Illinois so far this year the provisional number is 892 as of today,” State Trooper Tracy Lillard told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “892 traffic deaths in Illinois is too many.”

Stepped up traffic enforcement is already underway. Troopers ran radar on Interstate 57 south of Champaign Wednesday ticketing people for speeding. Speeds in the upper 80’s and 90’s were common on the highway that has a 70 mph speed limit.

“I did stop a car for 90 this morning. I had another one for 88. People are in the hundreds already,” stated Lillard.

This weekend troopers will be looking for speed limit violations, people not wearing seat belts, distracted driving such as texting and driving under the influence. Troopers have even witnessed people reading books and newspapers while driving.

“We have seen people making sandwiches. You can’t be doing that driving down the road. It’s a distraction,” Lillard said.

(Pictured: An Illinois State Trooper using laser radar on Interstate 57 near Champaign.)