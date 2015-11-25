Young Girl Injured in Decatur Crash

DECATUR – A car crash in Decatur has sent a young woman to the hospital.

Decatur Police say the female driver, who is under the age of 18, was driving at a high rate of speed on West Ravina Park road just before 6:30 PM on Wednesday, November 25, when she struck a tree. Decatur Fire personnel extricated the girl from the car and she was taken for treatment at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The extent of her injuries were not known.

Police add reports of a pedestrian being hit before the crash are unfounded.

Decatur Police say the crash is still under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.