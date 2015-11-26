Secretary of State offices closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding citizens that all driver services facilities will by closed on November 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

White also says all facilities open Monday through Friday will reopen on November 30, and all facilities open Tuesday through Saturday will reopen on November 28. Additionally, citizens can renew license plate stickers, change an address, and register to become an organ and tissue donor online.

For more information, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.