CRIS Healthy-Aging Center hosting dementia caregiver training workshop

DANVILLE - CRIS Healthy-Aging Center officials are inviting non-professional caregivers to attend a six-week dementia training workshop beginning December 4.

Officials say the "Savvy Caregiver" program will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 309 North Franklin Street in Danville every Friday, beginning December 4. Participants will learn more about Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, the toll of caregiving, and how to communicate with an individual with dementia, among other topics.

This program is free, but you are required to pre-register. For more information, or to register, call (217) 443-2999.