Safety tips for citizens deep-frying turkeys this Thanksgiving

ILLINOIS - In response to the increasing popularity of deep-frying turkeys on Thanksgiving, fire safety experts are offering several tips to help keep families safe.

Families are making the switch to deep-frying turkeys as it provides a much faster cooking method than using the oven. However, the National Fire Protection Agency says deep-frying a turkey in hot oil can be dangerous, with the potential to lead to house fires and injuries.

Experts say common mistakes that lead to fires and incidents include failing to completely thaw out the turkey, overheating the oil, and having more hot oil than what is needed for cooking. Additionally, officials say you should place your deep-fryer on a flat, level surface that's away from your home and garage, and should never be placed on a wooden deck or under a covered patio.

For more safety tips, visit http://www.nfpa.org/safety-information.