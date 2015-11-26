A Head Start On Holiday Gifts

DECATUR- The eve of Black Friday is upon us and Hickory Point Mall opened its doors Thanksgiving night at 6 o'clock and lines were wrapped around Bergner's.

More than 100 million Americans spent hundreds last Black Friday and many Decatur residents were getting a head start on their gift purchases.

Shopper Frankie Martin said, "I kind of come every year for a couple comforters and luggage. There's something i can pretty much find every year."

Shopper Ariel Rothrock said, " I just graduated from college and i have a new house so ineed stuff to fill my house and pretty much anything i need it and i need it cheap."

Stores opened at 6pm and closed at midnight.

The mall will open Black Friday at 6 am.