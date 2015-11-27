UPDATED: Springfield police investigate shooting death

UPDATE - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who died in a shooting incident in Springfield early Friday morning.



According to Lead Death Investigator Chris Fulscher, Antoinne Scott, 32, was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 4:16 a.m. Authorities say Scott was found in a home in the 1400 block of East Brown Street at about 3:30 a.m. Fulscher says the preliminary results of an autopsy shows that Scott died from a gunshot wound.



Scott's death is currently under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says one man has died in connection with a shooting incident on the city's east side early Friday morning.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of East Brown Street at about 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 32-year-old man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Springfield police also say they received reports of a suspect or suspects forcing entry into the home, with a confrontation and shots being fired shortly after. Police say this incident is currently under investigation, and that the victim's identity will be released following an autopsy.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.