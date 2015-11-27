Decatur Youth Hockey Association hosting charity alumni games

DECATUR - The Decatur Youth Hockey Association has announced that it will host several charity alumni games on November 28.

The games will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center, and will feature former DYHA players. In addition to the game, attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks, and can participate in an auction featuring items such as tickets to NHL games.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks NHL for Cancer funds. For more information, visit www.decaturhockey.com.