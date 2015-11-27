Dominant to the End: Arcola Wins 1A State Championship,

DEKALB -- The Arcola Purple Riders (14-0) completed their perfect run through state Friday, with a 35-17 win over Toulon-Stark County in the 1A state championship.

It was Arcola's first appearance in the final since 1995 and first championship since 1988.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the usually-explosive Arcola offense was stopped on a 4th and 2 inside the Stark County red zone. They stole momentum back three plays later, when Chase Strader picked off Stark County QB John Groter and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

They were the first of 21-unanswered points for the Riders, who got a 13-yard touchdown run from QB Clayton Strader, following a touchdown pass from Strader to Kollin Seamen. Arcola took a 21-10 lead into the half and never looked back.

Clayton Strader finished 3-for-6 passing, with two TDs. He added 94 yards on the ground, with two more scores.

All-State runningback Wyatt Fishel had 101 yard on 20 carries.

Arcola's 714 points this season rank third all-time in state history, behind Sacred Heart-Griffin total the past two season (744 in 2013, 726 in 2014).