Tri-Valley Steamrolls Auburn for 2A State Title

DEKALB -- The Tri-Valley Vikings did what they couldn't do in 2013, leaving no doubt in a 41-8 win over Auburn in the 2A state football championship.

Viking QB Peyton Roop rushed for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. Roop was one of four Tri-Valley players to run in a touchdown.

It was the school's first-ever state championship.

In 2013, Tri-Valley watched a 4th quarter lead slip away in the 1A championship. That year, they lost to a Lena-Winslow team which had been in the title game a few years earlier. Friday, the Vikings looked the part of the experienced group, running away with the championship.

Jake Steiner's 7-yard TD run started the scoring in the first on Friday, on a 10-play, 64-yard drive. The Vikings scored three more times in the 2nd to take a 27-0 lead at halftime.

In one of the wildest plays of the day at Huskie Stadium Friday, Tri-Valley's Tom Kinsella picked off a 3rd quarter pass from Auburn's Drew Chance. Kinsella broke five tackles, including a couple Trojans that had him wrapped up, taking it a full 81-yards to the endzone in a play lasted 22 seconds. That touchdown made it 34-0.

Tri-Valley (14-0) also completed its first perfect season in school history.