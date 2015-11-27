Springfield police arrest 2 in connection with shooting incident

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department has announced that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened early Friday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., detectives responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Brown Street. Upon arriving, officers found a man, identified as Antoinne Scott, 32, with an apparent gunshot wound. Scott was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Springfield police say Cordaro Morton, 27, and Charles Rice, 22, were arrested after detectives conducted several interviews during their investigation. Authorities say Rice has been taken to the Sangamon County Jail, while Morton is receiving medical treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during the shooting incident.

Both men face preliminary charges of home invasion and armed robbery at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.