A Peek Into Decatur's Past

DECATUR- It's the 25th year for the Heritage and Holly Historical Home Tour. A house tour that takes residents on a trip down the memory lane for some of the landmarks in Decatur.

This year the home of Henry Mueller was featured as one of the home stops on the tour.

The current owner Sandy Davis said, "i get joy out of it again when i see someone come in and notice all the beautiful and original things in it."

She and husband Bob have been living in the Mueller Mansion since 1994. Working to preserve all the original wood work, floors and walls in the 3-story home.

Also, on the tour was the Oglesby Mansion, home to Gov. Oglesby in the late 1800's.

The tour benefits Decatur's Near Westside Restoration and Preservation Society, NWRAPS.

Member Donna Williams said, "we really do appreciate our residents who do take their time to open their homes for us and they are treasures and they take the opportunity to share them with us and we hope to continue the tour for many years and to help build back the neighborhoods and have more and more houses restored and it has come a long way but there is always more work to do."

The tour runs Friday 4-8 pm and Saturday the 28th from Noon-6pm.