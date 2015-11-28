Small Business Saturday Celebrates Decatur's Local Favorites

DECATUR – For five years, Small Business Saturday has been encouraging residents in cities across the nation to stop into the locally owned businesses the day after Black Friday.

More than 8 million jobs have been created by small businesses since 1990. In Decatur, some local favorites thrive from personalized customer service.

Owner of All Things Beautiful, Sheryol Threewit said, "The customers that come in, they usually know me or they get to know me. We talk about our personal lives. We just talk about our illness, our children."

Dale Colee, Owner of Dales Southlake Pharmacy said, "Being a small business person, you are energized every day. It gives you the chance to work and help everybody you don’t have to run it through 15 vice presidents."

Kicking off the official holiday shopping season, residents should remember that for every $68.00 spent out of $100.00 at a locally owned store goes right back into the community.

Think small, buy local.