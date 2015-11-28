Iowa State Tops Illinois 84-73

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Georges Niang scored 23 points and helped lead a decisive run during the second half of fourth-ranked Iowa State's 84-73 victory over Illinois on Saturday in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Jaylon Tate's layup gave the Illini a 58-57 lead before Iowa State (5-0) went on an 18-4 run to take control. Niang scored six points, while Monte Norris (20 points, nine rebounds) and Abdel Nader (18 points) had four apiece.

Matt Thomas was also in double figures for the Cyclones with 10.

Malcolm Hill led Illinois (3-4) with 20 points while Kendrick Nunn added 19 and Mike Thorne Jr., 10.