ISP investigate Fatal Crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY – The Illinois State Police District 10 report a Ramsey man is dead after an early morning crash in rural Shelby County.

Authorities say 36-year-old Chase Van Uytven, of Ramsey, was traveling westbound on County Road 300 North at Oak Street at 1:06 AM on Sunday, November 29. Van Uytven’s Dodge pick-up then partially left the roadway on the north side of Country Road 300 North. He returned to the roadway and traveled off the south side of County Road 300 North.

This lead to the vehicle overturning and coming to a rest on its top in a drainage ditch.

Van Uytven was declared dead at the scene by authorities. An investigation into this crash is still pending. We will provide more details as they become available.