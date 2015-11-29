UPDATED: Champaign Co. Authorities investigating Shooting and Home Invasion

UPDATE - Champaign County authorities say a man is dead after a lengthy standoff with police in Rantoul.



Chamapgin County Coroner Duane Northrup says Jacob Morrissey, 26, was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of East Clark Street. Northrup says Morrissey may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that the final determination on cause of death will be made after an autopsy has been completed.



The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant was issued for Morrissey in connection with a November 29 home invasion and shooting. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



UPDATE – Our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report police in Rantoul are trying to convince a 26-year-old Mahomet man, accused of committing an armed home invasion, to surrender after authorities located him in a Rantoul home on Monday, November 30.

The News-Gazette reports Jacob Morrissey was located in a home at the southwest corner of Maplewood Drive and Clark Street, a couple blocks from Eastlawn Elementary School.

News-Gazette reporter Tim Ditman writes Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage received a phone call around 12:45 PM from Student Resource Officer Kevin Kaiser saying an armed individual was across the street from the school.

Ramage put Eastlawn into lockdown, and later, the whole block shut down. Students were evacuated by bus to the Rantoul Youth Center.

Emergency personnel assisted in the evacuation. Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters dropping a thermal camera near the scene to investigate and survey the scene, according to the News-Gazette.

The News-Gazette reports the house at Clark and Maplewood is currently surrounded by SWAT teams. Morrissey is barricaded inside. He is accused of entering a home in St. Joseph on early Saturday and injuring a man inside with a 12-gauge shotgun. Authorities have been searching for him until now. Police also believe Morrissey stole two vehicles before ending up at the house in Rantoul.

Residents of the Rantoul home were able to leave and notify the police. Rantoul Police Chief Paul Farber told the News-Gazette it is believed the residents of this house are members of Morrissey’s family.

The situation is still active. We will provide more details as they become available.

UPDATE - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says deputies have found a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened in St. Joseph early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they recovered the vehicle in the Mahomet area. The vehicle was originally reported as stolen from the Georgetown, Illinois area on November 29.

Deputies say the vehicle was allegedly driven by Jacob Morrissey, 26. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office say an arrest warrant for Morrissey has been issued in connection with a home invasion that left one man injured.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

ST. JOSEPH – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who entered an occupied residence and shot at occupants.

Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 AM on Sunday, November 29, in the 900 block of Chateau Drive in St. Joseph concerning a subject armed with a 12-gauge shotgun entering an occupied residence and shooting at its occupants.

An adult male was shot during the incident, and the suspect fled the area, prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

The injured man is currently being treated at an area hospital. His injuries are considered non-threatening at this time.

Authorities say the occupants of the home knew the suspect. He has been identified as 26-year-old Jacob Morrissey, of Mahomet. A warrant for “Home Invasion” has been issued for the arrest of Jacob K. Morrissey. Morrissey is described as standing 5’9’’ and weighing 180 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. A picture from the sheriff’s office has been attached to this article.

Morrissey is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle from the Georgetown, Illinois area. The vehicle is a 1994 four door tan Buick LeSabre with the Illinois license plate “R712995.”

Champaign County authorities say the subject should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who observes him or his vehicle should call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213 or contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. Those outside Champaign County should call 1-866-765-8327.