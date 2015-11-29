Stolen Vehicle found burned near Warrensburg

MACON COUNTY – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious vehicle found in a ditch on Wise Road, west of Glasgow Road, north of Warrensburg.

Deputies received a call regarding the vehicle at 8:55 PM on Saturday, November 28.

They located a white 2014 Jeep Cherokee abandoned in the ditch upon their arrival at the scene. Further investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Decatur Police Department earlier in the evening from the 2100 block of North Church Street.

Examination of the vehicle also determined that unknown individuals had set the interior of the vehicle on fire, causing damage to the inside.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone who may have information should contact the office at 217-424-1311, the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.