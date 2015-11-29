Making It Look Easy As Pie

TAYLORVILLE- Michelle Wetzel Holder struggled with a severe drug addiction causing her to lose custody of her two sons. But now 5 years sober she has poured her efforts into the kitchen.

Baking 80 pies this Thanksgiving for the Taylorville Food Pantry she included a letter detailing her addiction to crack cocaine and her ability to find hope to get sober.

Holder said, "I've been crack cocaine free for five years this Christmas without hope and the determination for myself to have a better life for me the one god had planned i would not be here today."

She has now taken her wish of inspiring others to never give up to the next level by creating a business out of her home, Michelle's Minis and More.

Holder said, "I started to pray about it and i said lord i cant buy 80 pumpkin pies and he said you aren't going to buy 80 pumpkin pies you're going to bake 80 pumpkin pies."

Creating one of a kind desserts one pie at a time.