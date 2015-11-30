Danville officials open South Griffin Street bridge to traffic

DANVILLE - Danville officials say they hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the South Griffin Street bridge Monday morning.

The bridge, which rests over Stoney Creek between Texas and Vine Streets, was opened to traffic at 9:00 a.m. Officials say construction work on the bridge is expected to be finished in the very near future.

The bridge was closed in 2010 after officials discovered that it deteriorated to the point that traveling on it was no longer safe. Construction on the bridge was covered by a federal grant and proceeds from a motor fuel tax.