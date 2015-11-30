CICBC encouraging citizens to attend Decatur blood drive

DECATUR - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials are encouraging Decatur residents to attend a blood drive on December 9.

The drive will be held at Decatur Memorial Hospital from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Those who wish to donate must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have a photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card. Additionally, donors who last gave blood on or before October 14, 2015 will be eligible to donate at this drive.

Blood collected at CICBC drives are sent to more than 90 hospitals, including Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 241-7550 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.