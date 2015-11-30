APL announces pet adoption events for December

SPRINGFIELD - The Animal Protective League says it will host several adoption events throughout Springfield during the month of December.

Officials say adoptable dogs and cats will be available at the following locations:

- December 5: Cats and dogs will available from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at PetSmart at 3183 South Veterans Parkway, Springfield

- December 6: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and dogs available from 12:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. at PetSmart

- December 12: Cats and dogs will available in our Mobile Pet Adoption Center from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lowes, 2560 N Dirksen Parkway. Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and dogs will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ace Hardware, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Springfield

- December 13: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- December 20: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- December 26: Cats and dogs will be available at PetSmart from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Cats and dogs will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Green Hyundai, 2605 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

- December 27: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and dogs will be available from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

If you are unable to attend any of these events, but still wish to adopt a pet, you can visit the APL Shelter at 1001 Taintor Road from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. All pets available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, received all vaccinations, and have been microchipped.

For more information, visit www.apl-shelter.org or call (217) 544-7387.