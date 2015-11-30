Scovill Zoo hosting "Zoo Buddies" classes

DECATUR - Children ages three through five, and their parents or guardians, are invited to take part in an all-new "Zoo Buddies" class at Scovill Zoo.

These classes will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on January 12, February 9, and March 8. During the class, attendees will be able to enjoy hands-on activities and short stories, and will also take home a Zoo Buddy toy after each class.

The cost to attend is $15, or $12 with a resident discount, and parents or guardians must be present. For more information, or to register, call (217) 421-7435 or visit www.decatur-parks.org.