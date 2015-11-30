Champaign Police Department investigates bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Champaign police say officers were dispatched to First Midwest Bank, located in the 800 block of West Springfield Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they learned that an individual entered the bank, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left northbound on foot after receiving cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, about 40 years old, standing 5'6" and weighing about 240 pounds with a stocky build. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat or mask, a blue and white-colored plaid shirt, dark-colored pants, and white-colored tennis shoes. Police also say the suspect carried a dark-colored messenger bag and a dark-colored handgun.

We've included an image of the suspect obtained from Champaign police in this article. If you have any information on this robbery, or can identify this individual, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.