Millikin University Entrepreneur Speaker Series Starts This Week

DECATUR – The Millikin University Institute for Science Entrepreneurship will hold a Speaker Series for Entrepreneurs.

The speaker series focuses on science entrepreneurship and how an increased emphasis on entrepreneurship can spark job creation and societal well-being. Throughout the academic year, executives from science ventures will be discussing particular aspects of their business.

The first one is this week on Thursday, December 3rd.

The Speakers are Tony Caccomo and Jim Milano of National Foodworks Services. They will speak on "How food manufacturing and food business training can impact a regional economy." They start speaking at 7:30 PM at Lower Richards Treat University Center.

For more information on the speaker series or the Millikin University Institute for Science Entrepreneurship, contact Dr. David Horn at 217-424-6392.

All presentations are free and open to the public.