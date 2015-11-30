DMCOC to accept LIHEAP applications

MACON COUNTY - The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation has announced that it will begin making appointments for families who wish to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program on December 4.

Officials say LIHEAP helps low-income families ease the stress of their home energy bills by making a one-time payment once during the program year. Families interested in the program are advised to call (217) 428-2193 at 8:30 a.m. or visit the Decatur Civic Center beginning at 6:00 a.m. to begin the application process.

Those who wish to apply are asked to bring the following items:

- Proof of gross income for all household members from the last 30 days

- A copy of your current heating and electric bills

- Social Security cards for all household members

- A copy of a "Medical Eligibility Card" from any household member receiving TANF benefits

- Proof of home ownership, or proof of rental agreement.

For more information on applying for LIHEAP, visit http://www.dmcoc.org/html/liheap.html.